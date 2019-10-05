The heat wave is about over…
One last day of extreme heat. Our Saturday will be quite hot with mid 90s and many more records falling. There will also be a few afternoon storms rumbling about. Unfortunately, we are used to this heat, but relief is on the way.
Increased rain chances and a weak system will bring our Sunday highs down in the upper 80s. That’s still well above average for this time of year, but it will still be a relief after this run of extreme heat.
A front pushes trough on Monday with good rain chances and then cooler temps in it’s wake. Highs will drop into the mid 80s for much of the workweek, which is still a bit above average, but we’ll take it!
Tropics:
There’s a chance for some development in the deep Atlantic, but there’s no worries for the Gulf Coast for the upcoming week.
