Hi there,

I'm Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.

It is a much warmer day today across the Gulf Coast! We're seeing daytime highs max out in the upper-70s and the lower-80s, with higher humidity as well.

Spotty showers and thunderstorms will continue into this evening, along with overcast skies.

Starting off tomorrow morning, we'll be beginning the day in the mid-60s with spotty rain continuing. Foggy conditions will also be present.

We have a cold front pushing through tomorrow afternoon. The best timing puts the line closer to sunset, in the late afternoon.

If making any outdoor plans, you may want to move them inside. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue behind the line. Some of the FOX10 viewing area is still under a marginal risk, with the main threats being gusty straight-line winds. An isolated, brief tornado can't be ruled out.

Tomorrow we will see temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s around lunchtime, but by the evening we will quickly drop behind the front. By 7 PM we'll be in the upper-50s.

Heading into Sunday, sunshine returns with daytime highs in the upper-50s and the lower-60s.

Have a great weekend!