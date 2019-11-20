Hi, I’m Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with a look at your forecast on this Wednesday.
We will continue to see some cool nights this week. However, daytime temperatures look warm each day this week. The weather pattern looks especially quiet until Friday night. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 70’s.
Rain chances hold off until Friday night and Saturday. A few thunderstorms may also affect the area Saturday morning along the surface front. Rain should end by Saturday evening. Sunday is looking sunny.
A weak system in the tropics is now Tropical Storm Sebastien. Its expected to move northward in a hostile environment late in the week, merge with a front, and not impact our area.
Have a great rest of your week!
