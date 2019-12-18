Hello, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with your forecast on this Wednesday.
We saw a freezing start this morning! Most locations saw heavy frost and Mobile Regional reported a low of 30 degrees.
Sunshine helped a little today, but a chilly breeze kept things cool. Another light frost/freeze even is expected tonight. I expect a low in Mobile around 31 degrees. Sunshine returns on Thursday.
We cloud up some Friday and it is looking like a wet weekend. Rain chances jump to 80% by Saturday, and showers continue into Sunday.
