We've got a chilly morning to start this week on the Gulf Coast with many spots in the mid 40s as of 5 a.m., but this will be the coolest morning we face the entire week because a major warmup is on the way. Highs today will reach 70 degrees and then starting tomorrow our morning temps will be in the low 50s. The morning temps even hit the upper 50s by the end of the week and afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s at the end of the week as well. With moisture increasing, rain chances will start to return at the end of the week. Coverage will be around 10-20% Thursday and Friday and up to 40% coverage on Saturday. We could see a few storms over the weekend, so keep this in mind if you have outdoor plans.

