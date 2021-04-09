Keep the rain gear close by all day long. After midnight, a big threat for severe weather begins to increase ahead of an approaching front.
Any storms that develop late tonight could produce tornadoes so have a way to get warnings overnight tonight and have your battle plan ready. Do not be in a mobile home! A squall line approaches after 3 a.m. and gusty straight line winds and hail will become the main threats as that line tracks south.
The severe threat will end after 10 a.m. for most spots on Saturday and the rain will exit by 4 p.m. in the afternoon which will mean Saturday evening plans will be fine and Sunday will be Mostly Sunny and quiet. Highs will stay in the 78-81 degree range with mornings dropping into the upper 50s by Sunday morning.
