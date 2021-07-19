Hi there,

I'm Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.

Today, scattered showers and thunderstorms continued along the Gulf Coast. These rain chances will continue into the evening, and also into the overnight hours.

For your Tuesday, rain coverage will continue to stay high. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will persist through the entirety of the day. Daytime highs will continue to run in the 80s.

If heading to the beach, rip currents continue to stay low, but make sure still use caution if getting into the water. Purple flags also continue fly on local beaches, due to jellyfish in the water.

Heading further into the week, scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for each day. Heading closer to the weekend however, rain chances are looking to drop and daytime highs to rise.

The tropics are quiet at this time.

Have a great evening!