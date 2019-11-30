Happy Saturday, I’m FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with your latest weather update.
A warmer but pleasant day today for the Gulf Coast, with temperatures this afternoon maxing out around 79 degrees. This was one degree shy of tying Mobile’s record-high from 1967, of 80 degrees.
Pensacola however set a new record high of 81 degrees, beating the previous record of 80 degrees set in 2016.
Rain chances return late tonight, ahead of a cold front. Scattered thunderstorms are expected and will make for a wet Sunday early morning. The latest timing has the rain arriving after midnight, with the main line moving through around 2-3 am. Skies will begin to clear around 8-9 am. Sunday afternoon and evening plans will have lovely weather.
High temperatures will knock back down into the mid-50’s behind the front for the beginning of the week. Lots of sunshine is expected with temperatures warming into the 60’s by midweek. Another shot of rain returns Friday.
Have a great weekend!
