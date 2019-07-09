We've got some soon-to-be tropical mischief to watch and plenty of muggy humid air in place. Projected highs this afternoon will be in the upper 90s with a "feel-like" temperature of 108 degrees. Afternoon/evening scattered storms will appear today as well. These storms can produce heavy rain and lots of lightning. We won't see the storm coverage fading away until closer till midnight so if you have evening plans, i'd keep the rain gear close by. As for what will eventually become "Barry", it will track West across the Gulf this week and make landfall this weekend around the TX/LA state line. Even after it moves ashore, we'll still have high moisture in place and periods of rain and storms won't leave us. Today's rain coverage will be 40% but the rest of the week and into the weekend it'll be 60%. Highs will drop below 90 degrees as our rain coverage ramps up.
Today's 'feel-like' high will be 108
Michael White
Michael White
Meteorologist
