Cooler conditions head our way and should give way to higher temperatures next week.
Today's Outlook for Friday, oct. 15, 2021
Fri
Oct 15
86° / 69°
t-storm
Late night thunderstorms. Lows overnight in the upper 60s.
Sat
Oct 16
76° / 51°
partly cloudy
Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Sun
Oct 17
75° / 50°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Mon
Oct 18
74° / 52°
partly cloudy
Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Tue
Oct 19
80° / 63°
mostly clear
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Wed
Oct 20
82° / 66°
mostly cloudy
More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Thu
Oct 21
82° / 64°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
