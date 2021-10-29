top story weather alert
Today's Outlook for Saturday evening Oct. 30, 2021 from FOX10 News
- Matt Barrentine
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
- Matt Barrentine
Sat
Oct 30
Oct 30
62° / 48°
clear
Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 40s.
Sun
Oct 31
Oct 31
73° / 51°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Mon
Nov 1
Nov 1
75° / 52°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Tue
Nov 2
Nov 2
75° / 52°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Wed
Nov 3
Nov 3
73° / 58°
mostly clear
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Thu
Nov 4
Nov 4
69° / 46°
scattered showers
Showers. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Fri
Nov 5
Nov 5
62° / 44°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
