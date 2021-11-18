A surface front will bring a few spotty showers mainly early this evening. We will see clearing skies later tonight. This should allow for a good view of the lunar eclipse expected to peak around 3am early Friday morning. Things turn much cooler on Friday with highs in the mid 60’s. The weekend looks nice, with sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday. A very weak front may bring a few isolated showers early next week on Monday. The tropics remain quiet as we are approaching the end of the season Nov 30.
Tonight's Lunar Eclipse Forecast
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Thu
Nov 18
Nov 18
79° / 46°
clear
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 40s.
Fri
Nov 19
Nov 19
67° / 45°
clear
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Sat
Nov 20
Nov 20
71° / 53°
clear
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Sun
Nov 21
Nov 21
74° / 54°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Mon
Nov 22
Nov 22
61° / 38°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Tue
Nov 23
Nov 23
59° / 41°
clear
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 40s.
Wed
Nov 24
Nov 24
67° / 52°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 50s.
