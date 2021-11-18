A surface front will bring a few spotty showers mainly early this evening. We will see clearing skies later tonight. This should allow for a good view of the lunar eclipse expected to peak around 3am early Friday morning. Things turn much cooler on Friday with highs in the mid 60’s. The weekend looks nice, with sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday. A very weak front may bring a few isolated showers early next week on Monday.  The tropics remain quiet as we are approaching the end of the season Nov 30.

