The tropics are getting more active with the National Hurricane Center initiating advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Five. This feature is in the central Atlantic Ocean and is moving quickly towards the west northwest. It’s likely going to become Tropical Storm Elsa this week. Models are consistent in bringing the system to the Windward Islands and eventually near Cuba. We do not expect impacts here over the 4th of July Weekend. However, we will have to be watching for a tropical low somewhere near South Florida early next week. In the meantime, we will see really high rain chances the next few days as a surface front stalls near I-10.
Tracking a new potential tropical system
- Jason Smith
- Updated
- Updated
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Jun 30
Showers late. Lows overnight in the low 70s.
Jul 1
A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 70s.
Jul 2
Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Jul 3
A few thunderstorms possible. Potential for heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Jul 4
Scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Jul 5
Scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 70s.
Jul 6
Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 70s.
