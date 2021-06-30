 The tropics are getting more active with the National Hurricane Center initiating advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Five. This feature is in the central Atlantic Ocean and is moving quickly towards the west northwest. It’s likely going to become Tropical Storm Elsa this week. Models are consistent in bringing the system to the Windward Islands and eventually near Cuba. We do not expect impacts here over the 4th of July Weekend. However, we will have to be watching for a tropical low somewhere near South Florida early next week.  In the meantime, we will see really high rain chances the next few days as a surface front stalls near I-10.

