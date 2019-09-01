It's all about that northerly turn...
Major Hurricane Dorian continues to churn west towards Florida as we head into Labor Day, but it is slowing down as it prepares for a hard right turn to the north.
That turn is going to be created by a trough of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere that's approaching the East Coast. Think of it as a valley that will funnel the storm north.
Timing of this feature has been the critical part of the forecast and our best models are turning the storm just before it would make landfall in Florida. That's not a 100 percent certainty, so folks all along the I-95 corridor need to be prepared if it shifts a little to the west of that forecast. Even if it stays just offshore, damage along the coast in particular could and likely will be significant. There is also still a real possibility of a landfall in the Carolinas.
Just so you know a disturbance with a low chance of development will work it's way across the southern Gulf. Don't worry though, it's headed towards Mexico, not us.
Meanwhile back on the Gulf Coast...
We will not see any impacts from Dorian. For our Labor Day we will be hot and there will only be isolated showers around in the afternoon.
After that, from Tuesday through much of next week, as Dorian slowly heads up the East Coast we will have a northerly flow which will leave us hot and dry.
Have a great Labor Day and stay tuned for Dorian updates!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.