I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Monday. We are continuing to see afternoon storms after a very active morning. We saw some localized flooding earlier, however, rainfall rates are decreasing. Chances remain a bit above average for t-storms early this week. We are expecting a 60%-70% chance of storms each day through early Wednesday. Dry air moves in and rain chances drop for Thursday and Friday.
The tropics are a quite bit more active. Tropical Storm Dorian should gradually gain strength as it approaches the Caribbean. The long range track shows a weaker system near The Bahamas by the weekend. We will continue to monitor the strength and forecast track with Dorian.
Another disturbance well off Cape Hatteras will get better organized in the next few days. Development chances are high that this system will become Erin. This system should stay away from the US.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.