Hi this is Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Warm, humid, and scattered storms… It sounds like a typical July sort of forecast, because it is. The storms, as usual, will be around throughout the afternoon, popping up and disrupting plans. Don’t change your plans, but just be aware that when you hear the thunder roar to go indoors. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Nothing changes for the Fourth. There will be storms scattered about again so we will just have to work around them as we enjoy the holiday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Nothing changes moving into next week either. Warm, humid, and scattered thunderstorms…

Tropical storm Elsa is tracking NW through the Caribbean with cat 1 winds of 75 mph. This storm is expected to track over Cuba and then enter the southeastern Gulf late Monday. For now, the forecast cone is east of our area, keeping us away from any direct impacts, but that could change, so stay tuned.

Have a great weekend!