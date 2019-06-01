Storms fired up along a cold front today and provided a little heat relief. Before the storms moved through, temperatures reached the mid-90s in many areas. The storms also produced heavy rain and lots of lightning. There were also reports of damage in West Mobile from strong winds associated with the storms. We dry out overnight as a light northerly flow lowers our humidity slightly.
Tomorrow, we start out feeling a little better. Lows will be in the upper 60s. We will see almost cloud free skies and temperatures will skyrocket to near 100 degrees in many locations! Make sure you stay hydrated and find shade to stay cool! Through next week, the upper ridge that is bringing us the heat will stay with us through mid-week before finally breaking down. Rain chances will return late next week.
We are following a disturbance in the Bay of Campeche in the Gulf. It currently has a 60% chance of development. If it does develop, it would get the name Barry. We will keep a close eye on this system through the next week.
