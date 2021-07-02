We are closely tracking Hurricane Elsa as it is racing across the Atlantic heading towards the Windward Islands. Elsa should be near Haiti Saturday evening, and then Eastern Cuba on Sunday. The system should find a weakness in the ridge by Sunday and Monday and turn more to the northwest, and eventually north. The fast forward speed and higher terrain of the Greater Antillies may help limit the strength of the system. Higher shear levels over the Gulf of Mexico may weaken Elsa as it approaches Florida. Long range models suggest a south Florida or eastern Gulf track as the most likely scenario. Changes are always possible with tropical systems so check in with Fox Ten over the holiday weekend for updates.

Our local pattern continues to look wetter than average. A weak surface front is tracking our way and will stall in the area over the 4th of July Holiday weekend. Rain chances are at 70% again Saturday. Rain chances look a little more scattered on Sunday.