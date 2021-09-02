Hi there,

I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with the latest look at your forecast.

Daytime highs today maxed out in the upper-80s and the lower-90s, with heat indices luckily not feeling as hot. This afternoon and evening, we have the potential for some pop-up thunderstorms.

Overnight lows will drop into the mid-to-upper 60s for the inland areas, the lower-70s elsewhere tonight.

Heading into your Friday, rain chances are only at 20% for some isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Daytime highs will continue to run in the upper-80s and the lower-90s, but sunshine will be in abundance despite the small rain chances. Any Friday night plans (including football) are looking fantastic.

Heading into your Labor Day weekend, isolated rain chances, but are only at about 20-30%. They shouldn’t disrupt any plans you might have, but temperatures will continue to run in the upper-80s and the lower-90s.

Checking in on the tropics, we have Hurricane Larry just off the coast of Africa. Larry is expected to stay in the Atlantic and strengthen to a major hurricane. It will then take a turn northward, and could head closer towards Bermuda or Nova Scotia, not affecting us here on the Gulf Coast. We continue to monitor a disturbance near the Yucatan, with a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days. This could cross into the Southern Gulf by next week. There is also another disturbance off the coast of Africa, just behind Larry, with a 30% chance of development. We will closely monitor. If either become a tropical storm, the next name is Mindy.

