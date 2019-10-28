I’m Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.
A beautiful day across the Gulf Coast today, with high temperatures only reaching the mid-70's. Plenty of sunshine was here today, but unfortunately won't stick around into tomorrow. Tonight expecting foggy conditions to roll in, with low’s temperatures dropping down into the mid-60’s. Rain chances increase late in the evening.
A rainy Tuesday ahead of us, as part of a warm front pushing up from the Gulf. We will see an increase in temperatures, as well as a few possible thunderstorms.
More rain and thunderstorms will arrive Wednesday, ahead of a cold front. The actual front pushes through Thursday afternoon, bringing continued rain chances with it. There is also a decent chance for some strong and possibly severe thunderstorms to accompany the front. We will monitor conditions as we get closer, for a timely Halloween forecast.
Heading into this weekend high temperatures drop into the mid-60’s and plenty of sunshine returns.
Have a great Monday evening.
