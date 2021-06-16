Hi there,

I’m Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.

We continue to keep an eye on the tropics. In the Gulf, the chances are rising for a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm Claudette to form by tomorrow or Friday. Chances are 70% over the next 48 hours, and 90% for the next 5 days. Models continue to stay inconsistent, but many are taking the center of the system to the west of us. However, local impacts will be increased rip current risks, dangerous surf, and still potentially heavy rain. We will start to get a better idea of the track of this system, when it becomes more organized and gets a center low. Stay tuned to FOX10 News for the latest developments.

It was another hot & sunny day across the Gulf Coast! We started off the morning with some mild temperatures, with most areas waking up in the mid-to-upper 70s. Humidity also dropped, so it wasn’t feeling as sticky. By the afternoon, we were warming up into the upper-80s and the lower-to-mid 90s. Skies stayed mostly sunny in the second part of the day too, a very welcome sight ahead of the weekend!

Heading into this evening, some clouds will move in with winds staying calm. We’ll be staying on the mild side again, with low humidity, in the lower-to-mid 70s.

For tomorrow, we’ll be starting off mostly sunny skies! Daytime highs will be similar, in the 90s. Heat indices will continue to have it feeling much hotter, so feels-like temps could be feeling a few degrees warmer.

If heading to the beaches, rip current risks bump up to moderate tomorrow. Make sure to pay attention to the beach flag warning system and still use caution if getting into the water. Rip current risks increase to HIGH on Friday.

Have a great evening!