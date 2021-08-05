Hi there,

I'm Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with the latest look at your forecast.

Checking in on the tropics first, there are two disturbances we are keeping an eye on. The first is approaching closer towards the southeastern Caribbean, and moving into favorable conditions. It has low (20%) chances of development over the next 5 days, but these could increase next week. The second is still moving off the coast of Africa. It has high (70%) chances of developing over the next 5 days. A Tropical Depression is likely to form heading into the weekend, as this system moves into favorable conditions. The next names are Fred & Grace. It's still too early to talk tracking, but it is best to have your hurricane preparedness plan in place, as we get further into the season.

Today was another warm day along the Gulf Coast, with daytime highs maxing out in the upper-80s and the lower-90s. We did see some scattered showers and thunderstorms, but coverage will drop heading into this evening.

Overnight, temperatures will drop into the mid-70s. We stay partly cloudy, with calm conditions.

For your Friday, we'll be starting off mild before warming back up into the upper-80s and the lower-to-mid 90s. Heat indices will have feels-like temperatures running about 5 to 10 degrees warmer. Rain coverage will be higher, with increased chances for areas to see scattered showers and thunderstorms. If making any evening plans, you may want to keep the umbrella handy.

Heading into the weekend, temperatures will continue to stay in the lower-90s, with isolated thunderstorm chances.

If heading to the beach, rip current risks are increasing this weekend to moderate. Be careful if getting into the water, and always know where the closest lifeguard is.

Have a great evening!