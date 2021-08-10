Hi there,

I'm Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.

Checking in on the tropics first, we are closely monitoring Potential Tropical Cyclone #6. PTC6 is still moving through Puerto Rico at this time, but picking up sustained winds during this last advisory (40 mph). It's still looking likely that this will become Tropical Storm Fred heading into the overnight hours, when it could form a center low. No major shifts to the current track, which has it entering the Gulf by the weekend. The current path has soon-to-be Fred tracking through the Caribbean, over the Dominican and up towards Cuba. After this, the cone widens to include paths over the Florida Peninsula and into the Gulf. With portions of our viewing area being included in the cone, now is a good time to have your hurricane preparedness plan in place as we get deeper into hurricane season. We'll keep you updated on FOX10 News.

There is another disturbance that just emerged off Africa, with 20% chances of development over the next 5 days. Right now is the best time to make sure you have your hurricane preparedness plan in place, and stay tuned to FOX10 for the latest.

Today was another warm day along the Gulf Coast, with daytime highs maxing out in the upper-80s and the lower-to-mid 90s. We saw some scattered showers and thunderstorms, with increased rain coverage at about 40%.

Overnight, temperatures will drop into the mid-70s. We stay partly cloudy, with calm conditions.

For your Wednesday, we'll be starting off mild before warming back up into the upper-80s and the lower-to-mid 90s. Heat indices will have feels-like temperatures running about 5 to 10 degrees warmer. Rain coverage will be about the same, but coastal spots could see higher chances to begin the day. If making any evening plans, you may want to keep the umbrella handy.

Heading into the rest of the week, temperatures will continue to stay in the lower-to-mid 90s, with isolated to scattered thunderstorm chances.

If heading to the beach, rip current risks are low. However, jellyfish are plentiful with purple flags flying, so be careful if swimming and always know where the closest lifeguard is.

Have a great evening!