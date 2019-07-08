Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with an update on your forecast on this Monday The tropics are getting more active this week, with a potential organized system in the northern Gulf. We may see a system form into a depression or storm in the Gulf late next week according most computer models. These models bring us rain and keep the system on a more westerly track. Stay tuned as we update this important forecast.
Impressive, record breaking heat continues to impact the area in the meantime. We saw 100 degrees on Saturday for the first time since 2011 ! The heat wave should gradually break down as a low pressure area forms in the Gulf. Rain chances also increase by the middle of the week.
Watch FOX10 News for the latest weather information at 5pm and 9pm…
All content © 2019, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.