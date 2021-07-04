Hi there,

I'm Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.

We're tracking showers and thunderstorms this evening, ahead of the 4th of July action. Luckily, these are our regular pop-up thunderstorms, that we typically see in the afternoon due to a mix of heat and humidity. Once the sun set, we started to see more of them fizzle out. This trend will continue, so any fireworks plans will look much better by 9:30/10 PM.

Heading into your Monday, we will continue to see our regular showers and thunderstorms with daytime highs in the mid-to-upper 80's. Some rain showers are possible early in the day, along our coastal spots.

Elsa is tracking NW through the Caribbean with tropical storm force winds. This storm is expected to track over Cuba and then enter the southeastern Gulf late Monday. The forecast cone is well east of our area, keeping us away from any direct impacts. The biggest concern in our area will be rough surf and rip currents. A lot of people will be vacationing this week at our beaches and the surf will be rough Monday through Thursday.

Heading into the rest of the week, this summertime pattern will continue.

Have a wonderful 4th of July!!