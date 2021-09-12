Hi, I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with a look at your forecast.

We are now tracking Tropical Storm Nicholas as it moves slowly north towards the Texas coast. Nicholas will move parallel to the Mexican coastline and make landfall along the Texas Gulf Coast Monday night or Tuesday morning. This storm is unlikely to ever have very strong winds, but it will bring serious flooding concerns, particularly to East Texas as it slows down and possibly stalls in NE Texas or Louisiana.

For us, a lot depends on how much it stalls and how close it ultimately comes to us. It’s likely to enhance our rain chances Wednesday through Friday, but we won’t see nearly as much rain as Texas.

For Monday, it’s likely to be wet regardless in our area. We will have some coastal showers in the morning and then numerous showers and storms bubbling up in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday we will have scattered rain and storms and highs in the mid 80s.

The rest of the week is likely to be wet with highs in the lower to mid 80s. Although, if Nicholas stalls far enough away from us, our rain forecast will go down. So... stay tuned.