Happy Thursday, I'm Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with the latest look at your forecast.
A warmer but pleasant day for the Gulf Coast, with temperatures this afternoon maxing out in the mid-70’s. Clouds will continue building up, heading into the evening hours.
Tomorrow walking out the door, expect mostly cloudy skies and warmer conditions with temps near 60 degrees. Skies will stay mostly cloudy during the day, with afternoon temperatures warming up into the mid-70’s once again.
Rain chances return early Saturday morning, ahead of a cold front. Scattered thunderstorms are expected and will make for a wet morning and afternoon. Skies will begin to clear ahead of sunset. Any outdoor plans in the early part of the day, should plan to bring those indoors. Evening plans will be okay. Temperatures will knock back down into the 60’s behind the front.
We do have some tropical activity. Tropical Storm Sebastien has formed in the Atlantic, NE of the Leeward islands. Sebastien is expected to become the 7th hurricane of the 2019 season – and will stay in the Atlantic and not affect the US.
Looking ahead to Thanksgiving, the forecast is looking up with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70’s.
Have a great Friday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.