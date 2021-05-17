I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with the latest look at your forecast.
It was a mild start to your Monday, as temperatures last night dropped down into lower-to-mid 60s. We started off with a mix of cloud cover that lingered into the afternoon. For the rest of the afternoon we continued to see mostly cloudy skies, with only some peaks of sunshine. Daytime highs today maxed out in only the lower-to-mid 80s, with inland areas seeing warmer temperatures. This evening clouds will linger into the evening.
Heading into overnight, temperatures will continue to stay on the mild side. The mix of clouds will have lows dropping down mostly into the mid-to-upper 60s and the lower-70s.
Waking up for your Tuesday, spotty rain is possible. Throughout the day, we will see a 20% chance of a passing rain shower. Our Mississippi counties will have higher chances to see a stray shower throughout the day. By the afternoon we will be seeing similar daytime highs only in the upper-70s and the lower-to-mid 80s. Breezy winds will pick up in the afternoon. We will see sustained winds out of the SE at about 15 mph. Gusts could get as high as 30 mph.
The unsettled pattern for this week will continue, but rain chances have dropped. A ridge of high pressure has developed off the eastern Atlantic. This is helping to create a “dome” of dry air, that will work in a way to “deflect” any rain. Our Mississippi counties are right on the edge of this, so rain chances could be locally higher along the state line.
Breezy southeasterly winds will persist through midweek. This will lead to an increase in rip currents and rough surf. Pay attention to beach flags, as red flags will mostly likely be present. Only strong swimmers should get into the water. Double red flags mean it is illegal to swim in the Gulf.
Near-average temperatures will continue into the end of the week. Sunshine will also re-emerge by the end of the week. Looking ahead to next week however, we could see daytime highs nearing to the 90s.
Have a great evening!
