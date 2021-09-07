A surface trough is interacting with an upper-level disturbance in the central Gulf of Mexico. This feature has a 30% chance of developing into a tropical or subtropical system through Thursday. We may see an increase in rain chances as a result of this feature.. A weak front stalled over the area will lift north as a warm front on Wednesday.

Tropical moisture will be on the increase through Wednesday evening related to the Gulf disturbance. A late summer dry air front will arrive Thursday bringing cooler nights to the area. This will also likely help steer the disturbance to our east into the FL Big Bend Region. Thursday and Friday nights will trend in the middle 60’s. Rain chances stay low into the weekend.

Hurricane Larry is heading towards the northern Atlantic, and will pass east of Bermuda this week.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith