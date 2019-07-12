10 A.M. UPDATE FROM NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER:
At 1000 AM CDT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Barry was located near latitude 28.2 North, longitude 90.4 West. Barry is moving toward the west-northwest near 5 mph (7 km/h).
A motion toward the northwest is expected to begin later today, followed by a turn toward the north Saturday night. On the forecast track, the center of Barry will approach the central or southeastern coast of Louisiana through tonight and then make landfall over the central Louisiana coast on Saturday. After landfall, Barry is expected to move generally northward through the Mississippi Valley through Sunday.
Reports from Air Force Reserve and NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast before landfall, and Barry is expected to be a hurricane when the center reaches the Louisiana coast. Weakening is expected after Barry moves inland.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km) from the center. The NOAA automated station at the Southwest Pass of the Mississippi River recently reported sustained winds of
54 mph and a wind gust of 60 mph at an elevation of 125 ft.
The minimum central pressure based on aircraft and surface observations is 998 mb (29.47 inches).
