Forecast Cone

At 1000 PM CDT (0300 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Barry was

located near latitude 27.9 North, longitude 89.4 West. Barry is

moving toward the west near 3 mph (6 km/h). A slow westward to

west-northwestward motion is expected through Friday. A turn

toward the northwest is expected Friday night, followed by a turn

toward the north on Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of

Barry will be near or over the central or southeastern coast of

Louisiana Friday night or Saturday, and then move inland into the

Lower Mississippi Valley on Sunday.

The maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50 mph (85

km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected during the next

day or so, and Barry could become a hurricane late Friday or

early Saturday when the center is near the Louisiana coast.

Weakening is expected after Barry moves inland.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km)

primarily to the south of the center.

The minimum central pressure estimated by data from NOAA and Air

Force reconnaissance aircraft is 1001 mb (29.56 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

----------------------

Key Messages for Barry can be found in the Tropical Cyclone

Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT2 and WMO header WTNT42 KNHC.

STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the

tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by

rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could

reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated

areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide...

Mouth of the Atchafalaya River to Shell Beach...3 to 6 ft

Shell Beach to the Mississippi/Alabama border...2 to 4 ft

Intracoastal City to the Mouth of the Atchafalaya River...3 to 5 ft

Lake Pontchartrain...2 to 4 ft

All content © 2019, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.