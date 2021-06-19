Tropical Storm Claudette is moving through the area dumping lots of rain. The heavy rain will continue through the morning, and then taper off around lunchtime. This afternoon and evening there will still be scattered rain around, but it won’t be area wide.

Rainfall amounts will be very high. In many areas rain will exceed 6 inches. With that much rain flooding issues are likely and some roads could become impassable.

Short-lived, weak tornadoes are also possible through the morning.

Sunday there will be some more rain around, but it will be scattered, so there will be breaks. If you have Father’s Day plans you’ll likely have to work around some rain, but you should be able to enjoy your day.

Leftover tropical moisture will continue to give us good rain chances for the first half of next week. Things will gradually improve as we head towards next weekend.