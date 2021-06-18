Potential Tropical Cyclone Three is becoming better organized over the central Gulf of Mexico. The system is expected to become a Tropical Depression or Storm later today or tonight. This tropical threat will impact our area beginning this afternoon and spreading inland across the rest of the area tonight. Heavy rainfall will continue through Saturday night with rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts in excess of 12 inches.

Tropical storm force winds will be possible along the immediate coastline of Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle with gusts up to 50 mph possible. Along with the rain and wind, a couple of tornadoes will be possible tonight into Saturday. Minor coastal flooding of 1 to 3 feet is expected along areas of Mobile Bay, Coastal Alabama, and coastal portions of the western Florida Panhandle. This will include local bays and sounds along the western Florida Panhandle coastline. Dangerous surf and rip currents will also continue to impact area beaches.