We are tracking Tropical Storm Elsa as it is racing across the Atlantic heading towards the Windward Islands. The system should find a weakness in the ridge by the weekend and turn more to the northwest. The fast forward speed and higher terrain of the Greater Antillies may help limit the strength of the system. Long range models suggest a south Florida or eastern Gulf track is possible. Any impacts closer to our area would be mid-week next week.

Our local pattern continues to look wetter than average. A weak surface front is tracking our way and will stall in the area over the 4th of July Holiday weekend. Rain chances are at 70% Friday and Saturday. Rain chances look a little more scattered on Sunday.