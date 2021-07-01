We get more of the same today with periods of showers and storms so keep the rain gear close by! Our chances for showers will stay in the 50-60% range today through the Fourth of July weekend so if you have outdoor plans always have a Plan B ready to go in case rain finds you.

Heavy downpours and lightning will continue to be the main threats so when thunder roars, go indoors. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s today and each day through midweek next week.

In the Tropics, we have Tropical Storm Elsa in the Atlantic and it's tracking west into the Caribbean. This has the chance to be the first Hurricane of the season and it will strengthen this weekend when it moves South of the Dominican Republic. The latest track from the NHC shows it moving near south Florida by Monday night. We'll keep watching carefully. Too soon to know if it could impact our weather.