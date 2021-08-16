UPDATE: Tropical Storm Fred has made landfall near Cape San Blas, Florida at 2:15 PM with estimated sustained winds of 65 mph. This is about 20 miles southeast of Mexico Beach. Fred will continue to trek inland during the overnight hours, with Okaloosa and Santa Rosa counties still seeing the potential for some breezy winds and rainfall. Elsewhere will see minimal impacts.

-----------------

It's a humid start to our Monday morning and all eyes are on Tropical Storm Fred which is expected to make landfall tonight near Panama City. Since we'll be West of the center we won't see any major impacts locally other than rough surf.

Any rain will be mainly East of I-65 today. There won't be a tornado, flooding, or storm surge threat since we'll be on the west side of the eye, but anyone along and East of Panama City will see the greatest risk of those hazards today and tonight.

As for our weather locally, it'll be pretty warm and humid most of the week with morning temps staying in the 70s and highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s with chances of showers and storms each day. The coverage or rain will ramp back up for everyone later this week as moisture levels deepen.

"Grace" is expected to hit northern Mexico at the end of the week as a strong Tropical Storm but it's too early to know that for certain. We have a long way to go before the season ends.