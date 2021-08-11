Temperatures are a few degrees cooler this morning and it feels better outside, but it'll still be hot with storms around this afternoon.

Highs will reach the lower 90s. Coverage of storms will be around 50% so keep the rain gear close by and when thunder roars, go indoors. The rain chances will stay in the 40-50% range the next several days with highs staying in the low 90s with morning temps in the mid to low 70s.

In the Tropics, we're watching Tropical Storm Fred in the Caribbean. It will enter the Gulf by this weekend and could make landfall early Monday morning around Apalachicola. If this stays the same, we'll see no impact locally but the track could change. August and September are the peak months of the season so make sure you stay vigilant as the 2021 hurricane season continues.