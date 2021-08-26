All eyes are on the eastern Caribbean Sea as a developing tropical threat is headed into the Gulf of Mexico by Friday night. The forecast track of Tropical Storm Ida is focused on Louisiana, with our area on the wet and windy side of what will likely become a hurricane.

At this point, its likely that we will see tropical storm conditions Sunday and Monday. Expect heavy rain, gusty winds, high tides, and isolated tornadoes, especially Sunday evening and night. The system is likely to rapidly intensify on Friday night and Saturday over the warm waters of the Gulf. Upper level conditions are also favorable for strengthening.

We may see parts of our area included in a tropical storm watch or warning issued as soon as Friday. If the track shifts further eastward, we could see more intense impacts. Stay tuned for updates on what is likely going to become Hurricane Ida.