I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Friday.
Tropical Storm Nestor has gradually strengthened today and tonight according to the National Hurricane Center, but the impacts here continue to be minor. The system is racing northeast at 22 mph. It will impact the central Gulf region with rain tonight through early Saturday morning, but amounts should be light. Tides will be 1-2 feet above normal mainly east of the AL/FL line. There is a high risk of rip currents through Saturday.
Tonight is looking cool with lows near 60. Tropical Storm Conditions are expected mainly east of our area. The most significant effects of the storm should be the central and eastern Panhandle. Rain chances end by Saturday morning.
