I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Friday.
A tropical disturbance in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico is now Tropical Storm Nestor according to the National Hurricane Center update at 1pm today. The system is racing northeast at 22 mph. It will impact the central Gulf region with rain tonight through early Saturday morning.
Tonight is looking quite cool with lows near 60. Rain chances jump to 70% Friday night. Tropical Strom Conditions are expected along the coast. The most significant effects of the storm should be along the coast and east towards the Panhandle. Rain chances end by Saturday afternoon.
