Tropical Storm Sam has formed in the Atlantic, the 18th named storm of the season.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Sam is forecast to become a hurricane on Friday.

At 10 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Sam was located near latitude 10.9 North, longitude 38.1 West. Sam is moving toward the west near 16 mph and this general motion is expected to continue over the next several days, but with a gradual slowdown in forward motion.

Recent satellite wind data indicates maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast over the next several days, and Sam is now forecast to become a hurricane tomorrow and be near major hurricane intensity by the end of the weekend.

---

Fall air is finally here! Expect nothing but sunshine in the sky the next several days with our highs in the 78-82 degree range each day and mornings in the mid to upper 50s. We'll see morning temps get back into the 60s next week as more seasonal temperatures return. But it won't return to summerlike levels. As for rain chances, we stay dry for the next seven days which is something we haven't said in a while.