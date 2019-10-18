We continue to track Potential Tropical Cyclone 16. As of 6 AM, this system has winds of 40 mph, but continues to be poorly organized. Because of the potential of further development, our section of the Gulf Coast is now under a tropical storm warning.
The first rain from this system will arrive Friday morning in coastal areas. It will likely be after lunch until inland areas start seeing some rain.
Now that rain will vary greatly across our area. The storm is expected to track towards Panama City and make landfall early Saturday morning. That puts our area on the west side of the system, which is the weaker, drier side of the storm. Because of that, areas north of I-10 and west of I-65 will see very limited rain. The southeast parts of area, particularly along the coast will see heavier rain and squalls.
Rain should continue into early Saturday morning before wrapping up later in the morning.
Other impacts will be tides running 1-2 feet above normal, gusty winds in coastal areas 30-40 mph, and rough surf creating rip currents.
Stay tuned for more on this system throughout your Friday!
