A tropical storm warning has been issued for a portion of the northern Gulf Coast. The National Hurricane Center has now started to issue advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone 3. This is expected to become Tropical Depression 3 or Tropical Storm Claudette heading into tonight, or tomorrow.

Models continue to stay inconsistent, but many are taking the center of the system to the west of us. However, local impacts will be increased rip current risks, dangerous surf, and still potentially heavy rain. We will start to get a better idea of the track of this system, when it becomes more organized and gets a center low. Stay tuned to FOX10 News for the latest developments.

It was another hot & sunny day across the Gulf Coast! We started off the morning with some cooler temperatures, with most areas waking up in the mid-to-upper 60s. Humidity also dropped, so it wasn’t feeling as sticky. By the afternoon, we were warming up into the upper-80s and the lower-to-mid 90s. Skies stayed mostly sunny in the second part of the day too, a very welcome sight ahead of the weekend!

Heading into this evening, some clouds will move in with winds staying calm. We’ll be staying on the mild side again, with low humidity, in the lower-to-mid 70s.

Tomorrow, our rain chances will rise ahead of the tropical system. We will see scattered showers and thunderstorms beginning in the morning, moving through the evening. Daytime highs will still be warm, in the mid-80s.

If heading to the beaches, rip current risks bump up to HIGH tomorrow. Make sure to pay attention to the beach flag warning system and use plenty of caution if getting into the water.

We’ll continue to keep you updated on FOX10 News.

Have a great evening.