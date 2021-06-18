Humidity has definitely risen over the last 24 hours and you'll notice that when you step outside this morning. Our focus is going to be on the potential for flooding, rip currents, and tornadoes courtesy of soon-to-be Claudette.

This system will be a fairly weak tropical storm wind-wise, but numerous waves of rain will show up from tonight through Father's Day Sunday. Make sure you have a way to get flash flood and tornado warnings if they are issued and take immediate action. Highs will be in the mid to low 80s from today through Sunday and then jump back to the upper 80s as the rain coverage gradually winds down later next week.

If you have any outdoor plans for Saturday, go ahead and put your Plan B in place.