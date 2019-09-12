I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Thursday.
A disturbance over the southeast Bahamas still could potentially bring us rain and/or an organized tropical system by Sunday or Monday. However, there is a great deal of uncertainty in the models. We are also one other likely area in the Atlantic, though development chances are fairly low in the short-term.
The closest feature is a fairly well organized disturbance near the southeastern Bahamas. This system is in an environment that a little more conducive for development today. Development chances are at 70% in two days and 80% by the weekend, and the models indicate a weak system could increase our rain chances, especially by Sunday.
Rain chances are very low between now and Friday. Temps in the mid 90’s are expected again tomorrow after a record high near 96 today !
Rain chances could increase over the weekend, with the possible arrival of tropical moisture. This could help lower daytime highs into the 80’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.