UPDATE: Ida has been upgraded to a hurricane by the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane hunters flying into Ida have found sustained winds of 75 mph and a pressure of 987 mb. Ida is now a Category 1 hurricane.

EARLIER REPORT:

Ida is a strong tropical storm just south of Cuba as of 10 a.m. and will become a hurricane by tonight. This will reach Category 3 strength by Sunday morning as it tracks northwest across the Gulf of Mexico.

Winds are projected to hit 120 mph, and landfall will occur Sunday night and into Monday morning around central Louisiana.

Our area will be east of the center, which means we have a risk for breezy winds, rain, coastal flooding, storm surge and isolated tornadoes. If Ida tracks closer to Mississippi then these risks will increase, but if she tracks closer to Texas then those risks will decrease. We'll keep watching.

Plan on a very wet Sunday and Monday in our area with dry weather not returning until the second half of next week. Labor Day weekend is looking dry for now.