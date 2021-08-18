Hurricane Grace impacted the Cayman Islands this morning. It is expected to hit Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday. This system may weaken some over the Yucatan, but could regain Hurricane strength before it makes a second landfall along Mexico’s Gulf Coast. We will see a higher risk of rip currents Friday and Saturday along our beaches as swells arrive from Grace.

Henri may become a Hurricane over the weekend and could affect the New England Coast. Models have shifted westward towards Massachusetts. Otherwise, the tropics are quiet.

Showers and t-storms remain spotty across the forecast area as moisture is beginning to increase along the coast. Despite a surface ridge and an upper ridge, we will see more scattered storms tomorrow as the moisture values rise. Heat index values of 100-105 are expect on Thursday. The heat will intensify over the weekend. Our rain chances will be spotty, mainly in the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith