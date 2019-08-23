I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Friday. We are continuing to see afternoon storms and that is helping the heat situation. Heat index values were in the 95-100 range. Chances remain a bit above average for t-storms this weekend. We are expecting a 60% chance of storms each day through early next week.
The tropics are a bit more active. Tropical Depression Chantal should gradually dissipate over the northern Atlantic tonight. Another disturbance near the northern Bahamas may get better organized off Florida’s Atlantic coast and up towards the Carolinas in the next few days. Development chances are high. We are also seeing an uptick in the amount of activity in the Atlantic, with an active wave about 1300 miles of the Windwards, and development chances there are medium as it heads west. Activity usually ramps up during the second half of the month of August and into September. However, right now, there are not any problem areas that are a direct threat to the Gulf Coast. Have a great weekend !
