Hi there,

I'm Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with the latest look at your forecast.

It was a nice and sunny day across the Gulf Coast! We saw only a few clouds, but warmer daytime highs maxing out in the upper-70s and the lower-80s.

Heading into this evening, rain chances will increase. By 9 PM we could see scattered showers, with higher chances south of I-10. These chances will continue heading into the overnight hours, but showers will then track inland. Starting off tomorrow morning, we'll be beginning our day in the mid-60s. A rain jacket or umbrella might be necessary to begin the day, as we'll be tracking showers early tomorrow morning.

Those rain chances will continue into the afternoon, with thunderstorms looking likely by the afternoon. Rain will be scattered, with coastal areas having the highest chances.

Heading into the rest of the week, higher rain chances will continue for Thursday. A front will push through, leaving behind an isolated chance for a shower on Friday. Temperatures won't change much, but heading into the weekend, we will continue to see sunshine and daytime highs near average around 80 degrees.

The tropics are quiet at this time, with no new development expected over the next 5 days.

Have a great evening!