Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Friday evening. It’s been a very windy and chilly day today, as expected. Lows will drop to near freezing or below in most areas. Major flooding is already occurring on parts of the Tombigbee and Alabama Rivers. This week’s rainfall will add to the already high rivers and historical levels are possible, especially on the Tombigbee and Mobile rivers. It’s good to see that things turn sunny for several days. We expect a dry day Saturday and Sunday. Temps rebound into the 60’s by Sunday.

