Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Friday evening. It’s been a very windy and chilly day today, as expected. Lows will drop to near freezing or below in most areas. Major flooding is already occurring on parts of the Tombigbee and Alabama Rivers. This week’s rainfall will add to the already high rivers and historical levels are possible, especially on the Tombigbee and Mobile rivers. It’s good to see that things turn sunny for several days. We expect a dry day Saturday and Sunday. Temps rebound into the 60’s by Sunday.
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Fri
Feb 21
Feb 21
53° / 35°
clear
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.
Sat
Feb 22
Feb 22
59° / 40°
clear
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 40s.
Sun
Feb 23
Feb 23
65° / 54°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
Mon
Feb 24
Feb 24
68° / 59°
scattered showers
Showers possible. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s.
Tue
Feb 25
Feb 25
68° / 53°
scattered showers
Showers. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Wed
Feb 26
Feb 26
60° / 38°
t-storm
A few morning showers. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Thu
Feb 27
Feb 27
53° / 34°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
